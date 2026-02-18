Bail Denied in Antilia Bomb Scare: The Santosh Shelar Conundrum

A special court in Mumbai has refused bail to Santosh Shelar, accused in the notorious 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. The court cited ample prima facie evidence against Shelar, suggesting his involvement in the high-profile case.

The case involves an SUV filled with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in February 2021. Subsequently, businessman Mansukh Hiran, linked to the SUV, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Accused includes former policemen Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma, with Shelar allegedly in touch with them through various communication means.

Judge Chakor Baviskar denied Shelar's bail request, stating sufficient material connects him to the crimes. The court also noted evidence suggesting Shelar's involvement in attempts to help co-accused flee internationally. Despite his claims of false implication, the court found enough basis to reject Shelar's application.

(With inputs from agencies.)