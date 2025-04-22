Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Condolences Deepen Vatican Ties

China offered condolences for the passing of Pope Francis, recognizing his efforts to improve Sino-Vatican relations. The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasized continued cooperation, following a 2018 agreement allowing Pope-approved bishops in China. This is a move to mend the split in China's Catholic community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:05 IST
China's Diplomatic Condolences Deepen Vatican Ties
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • China

China has extended its condolences following the death of Pope Francis, acknowledging his significant role in bridging the diplomatic chasm with the Vatican. The Pope sought to unify China's state-sanctioned Catholic Church with the Vatican-loyal underground community, a divide that began seven decades ago.

On Tuesday, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Beijing's commitment to forging stronger ties with the Vatican. This comes against the backdrop of historical tensions where the Communist Party asserted its authority to appoint bishops, bypassing Vatican approval.

In 2018, a landmark deal between the Vatican and China was reached under Pope Francis's leadership, permitting Rome's influence over China's bishops. This agreement has since been renewed, signaling a continued trajectory towards reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025