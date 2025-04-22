China's Diplomatic Condolences Deepen Vatican Ties
China offered condolences for the passing of Pope Francis, recognizing his efforts to improve Sino-Vatican relations. The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasized continued cooperation, following a 2018 agreement allowing Pope-approved bishops in China. This is a move to mend the split in China's Catholic community.
China has extended its condolences following the death of Pope Francis, acknowledging his significant role in bridging the diplomatic chasm with the Vatican. The Pope sought to unify China's state-sanctioned Catholic Church with the Vatican-loyal underground community, a divide that began seven decades ago.
On Tuesday, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Beijing's commitment to forging stronger ties with the Vatican. This comes against the backdrop of historical tensions where the Communist Party asserted its authority to appoint bishops, bypassing Vatican approval.
In 2018, a landmark deal between the Vatican and China was reached under Pope Francis's leadership, permitting Rome's influence over China's bishops. This agreement has since been renewed, signaling a continued trajectory towards reconciliation.
