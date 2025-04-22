Left Menu

China Beauty Expo 2025: A New Era of Global Beauty Innovation

The China Beauty Expo 2025 returns to Shanghai, promising an exciting event for the global beauty industry. With new events, rebranded areas, and a focus on innovation, the expo will draw attendees from over 40 countries, showcasing top beauty brands and cutting-edge products to shape the industry's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:00 IST
China Beauty Expo 2025: A New Era of Global Beauty Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The China Beauty Expo (CBE) is poised to take Shanghai by storm from May 12-14, 2025. Now in its 29th edition, the expo is set to deliver a rich lineup of events, rebranded sections, and integrated resources, all meticulously designed to redefine the future of the global beauty industry.

The expo, themed 'Global New Launch, First in Shanghai,' will convene an elite cadre of beauty enterprises from over 40 countries. Professional buyers from 100-plus countries will attend, making it a must-visit platform for beauty stakeholders. This expansive event encompasses every facet of the beauty industry, stretching from supply chain innovations to finished cosmetic goods.

An array of new products will be unveiled by top Chinese beauty brands such as SHISEIDO, CERAVE, and LA COLLINE. CBE will serve not just as a showcase, but as a hub for inspiration and awards that catapult the latest beauty novelties onto the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025