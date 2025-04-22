China Beauty Expo 2025: A New Era of Global Beauty Innovation

The China Beauty Expo (CBE) is poised to take Shanghai by storm from May 12-14, 2025. Now in its 29th edition, the expo is set to deliver a rich lineup of events, rebranded sections, and integrated resources, all meticulously designed to redefine the future of the global beauty industry.

The expo, themed 'Global New Launch, First in Shanghai,' will convene an elite cadre of beauty enterprises from over 40 countries. Professional buyers from 100-plus countries will attend, making it a must-visit platform for beauty stakeholders. This expansive event encompasses every facet of the beauty industry, stretching from supply chain innovations to finished cosmetic goods.

An array of new products will be unveiled by top Chinese beauty brands such as SHISEIDO, CERAVE, and LA COLLINE. CBE will serve not just as a showcase, but as a hub for inspiration and awards that catapult the latest beauty novelties onto the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)