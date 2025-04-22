Celebrate Earth Day: Clean Yamuna and Solar Success
Mathura MP Hema Malini advocates for a cleaner Yamuna River and highlights the success of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,' a rooftop solar initiative. Meanwhile, Mathura's district magistrate promotes environmental awareness through community tree planting and school debates, encouraging public participation in planetary care.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
On Earth Day Tuesday, Mathura MP Hema Malini called on citizens to pledge to keep the Yamuna River clean, emphasizing the significance of environmental conservation.
Highlighting the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,' Malini noted that it provides financial savings and reduces natural resource strain, with over 10 lakh solar-powered homes since its launch in February 2024.
District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh highlighted a tree-planting initiative linked to arms licence issuance, while school debates in Mathura promoted the importance of environmental education among children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement