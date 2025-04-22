Celebrate Earth Day: Clean Yamuna and Solar Success

On Earth Day Tuesday, Mathura MP Hema Malini called on citizens to pledge to keep the Yamuna River clean, emphasizing the significance of environmental conservation.

Highlighting the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,' Malini noted that it provides financial savings and reduces natural resource strain, with over 10 lakh solar-powered homes since its launch in February 2024.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh highlighted a tree-planting initiative linked to arms licence issuance, while school debates in Mathura promoted the importance of environmental education among children.

