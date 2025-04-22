Controversy Erupts Over Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'
Senior journalist Coomi Kapoor accuses Kangana Ranaut's production house and Netflix of distorting facts in the film 'Emergency', claiming breach of agreement related to her book. The film purportedly misrepresents historical events from the Emergency period, prompting Kapoor to consider legal action for damages.
- Country:
- India
Coomi Kapoor, a senior journalist and author, has accused Kangana Ranaut's production company and Netflix of distorting historical facts in the film 'Emergency'. Kapoor claims that the film, allegedly based on her book 'The Emergency: A Personal History', breaches a prior agreement.
Kapoor expressed her concerns about 'multiple factual inaccuracies' and misleading portrayals of events during the Emergency. She cited a WhatsApp exchange with Aksht Ranaut, reinforcing the need to adhere to agreed terms. Despite a disclaimer in the film, Kapoor argues that it contradicts their agreement.
She has issued legal notices demanding compensation for professional and emotional damage, as the film inaccurately depicts pivotal moments from the Emergency period. Kapoor highlights the misrepresentation of figures like Indira Gandhi and events like the 1977 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
