Controversy Erupts Over Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'

Coomi Kapoor, a senior journalist and author, has accused Kangana Ranaut's production company and Netflix of distorting historical facts in the film 'Emergency'. Kapoor claims that the film, allegedly based on her book 'The Emergency: A Personal History', breaches a prior agreement.

Kapoor expressed her concerns about 'multiple factual inaccuracies' and misleading portrayals of events during the Emergency. She cited a WhatsApp exchange with Aksht Ranaut, reinforcing the need to adhere to agreed terms. Despite a disclaimer in the film, Kapoor argues that it contradicts their agreement.

She has issued legal notices demanding compensation for professional and emotional damage, as the film inaccurately depicts pivotal moments from the Emergency period. Kapoor highlights the misrepresentation of figures like Indira Gandhi and events like the 1977 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)