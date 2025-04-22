Left Menu

From Resignation to Legacy: The Papal Precedent

Pope Benedict XVI's unprecedented resignation in 2013 set the stage for significant changes in the papacy. Though Pope Francis initially considered resignation, he ultimately chose to serve for life, reflecting on Benedict's historic decision and pondering its implications on future papal resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:06 IST
In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI shocked the religious world by becoming the first pope in 600 years to resign, citing deteriorating health. His bold decision left many speculating whether Pope Francis would follow his lead under similar circumstances.

Although Pope Francis drafted a resignation letter and acknowledged the possibility, he later embraced the lifelong commitment of the papacy. Until his death at 88, Francis considered the role an enduring vocation, while continuing to admire Benedict's courage in stepping down.

Benedict's resignation not only led to Pope Francis's election but also resulted in the unusual situation of two popes residing in the Vatican. While Benedict's decision opened doors for future resignations, Francis eventually warned against making it a habitual practice for subsequent pontiffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

