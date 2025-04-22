Maharashtra Approves Monument for Savitribai Phule

The Maharashtra cabinet has greenlit a proposal to construct a memorial in honor of renowned social reformer Savitribai Phule. The monument, set to rise in Naigaon village, Satara district, is backed by a budget of Rs 142.60 crore.

Coinciding with the memorial, a women's training center will be introduced, with financial support amounting to Rs 67.17 lakh. This center aims to bolster women's empowerment initiatives, furthering Phule's enduring legacy in the region.

In a separate development, the cabinet granted administrative approval of Rs 25,972.69 crore for the continuation of the Gosikhurd irrigation project in Bhandara district.

(With inputs from agencies.)