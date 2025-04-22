Left Menu

Reviving Legacy: Delhi Vidhan Sabha to Emerge as Cultural Beacon

Plans are underway to convert the Delhi Vidhan Sabha into a cultural and historical hub. A comprehensive development plan, led by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, involves creating a museum, light and sound show, and a documentary film. The aim is to honor and educate about democratic and cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:15 IST
Reviving Legacy: Delhi Vidhan Sabha to Emerge as Cultural Beacon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, plans are in the pipeline to steer the Delhi Vidhan Sabha towards becoming a beacon of cultural and historical significance. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta convened with experts and officials to chart a comprehensive heritage and conservation blueprint for this iconic edifice.

The initiative gains momentum with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) set to deliver a feasibility report in three weeks, on which a detailed development plan will hinge. A committee, aggregating officials from IGNCA, the National Archives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and domain experts, will shepherd this ambitious initiative.

Constructed in 1912, the Vidhan Sabha has a storied past as a cradle of legislative discourse. Plans to integrate a museum, a light and sound show, and a documentary aim to enshrine its historical and democratic heritage. Highlighting architectural preservation and public engagement, Gupta's vision also includes public weekend access, cementing the Assembly's status as a symbol of democratic evolution and cultural grandeur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025