Reviving Legacy: Delhi Vidhan Sabha to Emerge as Cultural Beacon

In a landmark move, plans are in the pipeline to steer the Delhi Vidhan Sabha towards becoming a beacon of cultural and historical significance. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta convened with experts and officials to chart a comprehensive heritage and conservation blueprint for this iconic edifice.

The initiative gains momentum with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) set to deliver a feasibility report in three weeks, on which a detailed development plan will hinge. A committee, aggregating officials from IGNCA, the National Archives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and domain experts, will shepherd this ambitious initiative.

Constructed in 1912, the Vidhan Sabha has a storied past as a cradle of legislative discourse. Plans to integrate a museum, a light and sound show, and a documentary aim to enshrine its historical and democratic heritage. Highlighting architectural preservation and public engagement, Gupta's vision also includes public weekend access, cementing the Assembly's status as a symbol of democratic evolution and cultural grandeur.

