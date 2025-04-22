Remembering Will Hutchins: A Hollywood Legacy

Renowned actor Will Hutchins, celebrated for his portrayal of Tom Brewster in the ABC Western series 'Sugarfoot,' passed away at 94. He died of respiratory failure at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York.

Hutchins' widow, Barbara, reflected on his legacy, describing him as 'hysterical' and deeply loved. He showcased his comedic talents on the NBC sitcom 'Hey, Landlord,' created by Garry Marshall and Jerry Belson, and the CBS comedy 'Blondie.'

Hutchins also graced the silver screen, appearing alongside Elvis Presley in 'Spinout' and 'Clambake.' The veteran actor shared his life with Barbara since 1988 after marrying her as his second wife.

