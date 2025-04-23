Major Milestone in #MeToo Era: Weinstein's Retrial Commences

The retrial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein began Wednesday, with opening statements expected in a case pivotal to the #MeToo era. A jury composed primarily of women will determine the verdict, following a reversal of his previous conviction on the grounds of prejudicial testimony.

Weinstein, now 73, maintains his innocence against charges of rape and sexual assault. Jurors were meticulously selected to ensure impartiality, with many coming from diverse professional backgrounds. Prosecutors and defense attorneys sought to uncover biases related to both Weinstein and the #MeToo movement during jury selection.

The case centers on accusations from three women, with one not involved in the original trial, highlighting continued scrutiny on Weinstein amid broader cultural discussions on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Concurrently, he is appealing a separate conviction from Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)