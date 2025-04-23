Historic Visit: VP JD Vance Explores Jaipur's Heritage

US Vice-President J D Vance embarked on a cultural exploration during his official visit to India, starting in Jaipur. Accompanied by his family, Vance visited the historic Amber Fort, providing a cultural backdrop to his diplomatic mission.

Following a day steeped in history, Vance addressed a program focused on strengthening US-India relations he, outlining pivotal strategies and shared values between the two nations, garnering attention from policymakers and delegates.

Vance is also set to tour the renowned City Palace before his scheduled return to the US on Thursday morning, marking the end of a significant cultural and diplomatic visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)