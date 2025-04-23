Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Prime Video's 'We Were Liars' Set for June Debut

Prime Video is set to premiere 'We Were Liars', an eight-episode young-adult mystery series, on June 18. Based on E Lockhart’s novel, the show follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her group, the Liars, during summers on a private island. The story unravels after a life-altering accident.

Prime Video has announced that its anticipated young-adult mystery series 'We Were Liars' will premiere on the platform on June 18. The announcement was accompanied by first-look images from the show, which is based on the renowned novel by E Lockhart.

The series centers around Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her close-knit circle, known as the Liars, during their summers on Cadence's grandfather's exclusive island. With a reputation as American royalty due to their wealth and allure, the Sinclairs face a significant upheaval following a mysterious accident that impacts Cadence's life dramatically.

Starring Emily Alyn Lind as the lead, the series also features a strong ensemble including Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, and others. Helmed by Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, who also serve as writers and executive producers, the series is a collaboration between Universal Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

