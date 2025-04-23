Left Menu

Pahalgam Terror Attack Rocks India’s Travel Industry

The Pahalgam terror attack has caused widespread panic in India's travel sector, leading to numerous cancellations of tours to Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has particularly affected eastern Indian tour operators, disrupting years of progress in the region's tourism. Security concerns now dominate traveler decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:21 IST
The recent terror attack near Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, has sent shockwaves through India's travel industry, especially affecting tour operators in eastern India. This incident has led to widespread cancellations of trips to Jammu and Kashmir, a region that had been experiencing a resurgence in tourism.

Industry leaders in Kolkata, a key hub for travels to Jammu and Kashmir, have expressed concerns that the attack could reverse years of growth and recovery in the tourism sector following a prolonged period of militancy. For the first time in recent memory, tourists were specifically targeted, raising significant safety concerns among potential visitors.

Travel agents are inundated with calls from panicked clients canceling or deferring their travel plans. Meanwhile, security agencies have increased their presence in major tourist areas as the industry braces for a potentially negative impact on the upcoming tourist season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

