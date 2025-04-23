Navigating Grief: Andaleeb Wajid's Memoir Unveils Healing Journey

Author Andaleeb Wajid is set to release her poignant memoir, 'Learning to Make Tea for One: Reflections on Love, Loss and Healing' in May, published by Speaking Tiger Books. The book provides an intimate glance into Wajid's life as she navigates grief following the loss of her husband and mother-in-law to COVID-19 in 2021.

Wajid describes the writing process as not just cathartic but a crucial step in remembering the past and embracing the continuous process of grief and healing. Her memoir also celebrates the ordinary moments and quirks of her loved ones while acknowledging the void left by their absence.

Through 'Learning to Make Tea for One', Wajid explores how profound loss shapes a person's life, contemplating deeply on resilience and finding hope amidst despair. This brave narrative also reflects the story of a contemporary woman finding solace in writing, as confirmed by executive publisher Sudeshna Shome Ghosh.

