Navigating Grief: Andaleeb Wajid's Memoir Unveils Healing Journey
Author Andaleeb Wajid's memoir, 'Learning to Make Tea for One', reflects on her personal journey with grief following the loss of her husband and mother-in-law to COVID-19. Scheduled for release in May by Speaking Tiger Books, the memoir chronicles her past with love, loss, and the continuous quest for healing.
- Country:
- India
Author Andaleeb Wajid is set to release her poignant memoir, 'Learning to Make Tea for One: Reflections on Love, Loss and Healing' in May, published by Speaking Tiger Books. The book provides an intimate glance into Wajid's life as she navigates grief following the loss of her husband and mother-in-law to COVID-19 in 2021.
Wajid describes the writing process as not just cathartic but a crucial step in remembering the past and embracing the continuous process of grief and healing. Her memoir also celebrates the ordinary moments and quirks of her loved ones while acknowledging the void left by their absence.
Through 'Learning to Make Tea for One', Wajid explores how profound loss shapes a person's life, contemplating deeply on resilience and finding hope amidst despair. This brave narrative also reflects the story of a contemporary woman finding solace in writing, as confirmed by executive publisher Sudeshna Shome Ghosh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andaleeb Wajid
- memoir
- grief
- healing
- COVID-19
- book release
- family life
- Speaking Tiger
- motherhood
- loss
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Life Sentence in COVID-19 Ambulance Rape Case
CDC's Booster Shot Debate: Navigating Covid-19 Recommendations
Court advises Filing Suit for COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Effects
Trump's Controversial COVID-19 Website and Lab Leak Theory
Chennai Reports New Covid-19 Cases Amid Declining State Numbers