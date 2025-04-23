Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai Reunite for New Film Celebrating Bihar's Essence

Pankaj Tripathi and director Amit Rai have teamed up again for an untitled film. The movie, with a 35-day shoot plan, boasts a talented cast including Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, and Rajesh Kumar. The film promises to be a captivating mix of entertainment and meaningful storytelling.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi and 'OMG 2' director Amit Rai have rejoined forces for a new cinematic endeavor. Currently untitled, the film has recently begun shooting, which is expected to span 35 days.

Joining Tripathi in the cast are notable actors Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, and Rajesh Kumar. Reflecting on his reunion with Amit Rai, Tripathi expressed his enthusiasm, citing the impactful nature of their previous collaboration, 'OMG 2.' He emphasized the movie's emotional connection and its 180-crore success at the box office. Tripathi remarked, "Amit's storytelling aligns with my artistic values, and this new project, rooted in my native Bihar, offers a profound narrative that resonates on a personal level."

Director Amit Rai shared his excitement about working with Tripathi again, highlighting the film's exploration of human dynamics and societal themes. He praised the unwavering support from Bihar Film Nigam and emphasized the film's mission not only to entertain but also to illuminate local culture and talent. Rai mentioned, "This project transcends traditional filmmaking; it mirrors real-life experiences and insights."

While specifics about the film's storyline remain under wraps, anticipation builds for this compelling project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

