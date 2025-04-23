Esther Abrami Shines Light on Female Composers in 'Women'

French violinist Esther Abrami is set to cast a spotlight on female composers with her new album "Women." The collection showcases the remarkable yet often-overlooked contributions women have made to classical music throughout history.

The album, which releases on Friday, features works from both past and present, including compositions by Oscar winners Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley, as well as historical figures like Ethel Smyth and Pauline Viardot. Compositions such as "March of the Women" by Smyth, which includes the voice of Emmeline Pankhurst, and Ilse Weber's poignant "Wiegala," underscored by her tragic history, are notable highlights.

With a loyal social media following, Abrami continues to advocate for women's representation in classical music through her podcast and projects. She hopes the album will inspire young aspiring female composers and bring deserved recognition to these previously unsung artists.

