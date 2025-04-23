Left Menu

Bidding Battle for Shakespeare's Historic Folios Expected to Fetch Millions

A valuable set of William Shakespeare's first four editions of collected works is anticipated to sell for up to 4.5 million pounds at Sotheby's auction next month. The First Folio famously preserved many iconic plays. The sale marks the first occasion a complete set is auctioned since 1989.

A rare set of the first four editions of William Shakespeare's renowned collected works is headed for the auction block, with expected bids reaching £4.5 million. The anticipated sale, revealed by Sotheby's on the playwright's 461st birthday, promises to draw global attention from collectors and scholars alike.

This exceptional auction, scheduled for May 23, will mark the first return of a complete set of Folios to auction as one lot since 1989. The collection features the First, Second, Third, and Fourth Folios, cornerstone publications in English literature's history.

The First Folio, assembled posthumously in 1623, notably safeguarded several works from oblivion. Subsequent editions followed, with each adding distinctive values and histories to the collection, including the rare Third Folio, partially lost to the Great Fire of London.

