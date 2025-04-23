Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A #MeToo Landmark Revisited

Harvey Weinstein's retrial on charges of rape and sexual assault opens today in Manhattan, marking a significant moment in the ongoing #MeToo movement. This follows the overturning of his initial conviction, which was viewed as a crucial victory for survivors of sexual misconduct.

The retrial, expected to last six weeks, will see arguments presented before Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber. Weinstein, once a dominant force in Hollywood, continues to deny all allegations of non-consensual activities, claiming innocence against the accusations put forth by former production assistant Miriam Haley and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Despite a successful appeal, Weinstein's legal troubles aren't limited to New York. As he awaits the outcome, he faces a separate 16-year prison sentence in California, underscoring his potential lifetime incarceration. With the testimony of more than 100 accusers powering the #MeToo movement, this trial highlights society's ongoing struggle to address issues of power dynamics and sexual abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)