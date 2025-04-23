Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A New Chapter in the #MeToo Era

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape and sexual assault began Wednesday with opening statements in a Manhattan court. The proceedings come a year after New York's highest court overturned the former movie mogul's prior convictions, marking a significant moment for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein, aged 73, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and two counts of criminal sexual acts. If found guilty, he could face a prison sentence spanning decades. The trial, presided over by State Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber, is anticipated to last about six weeks.

Despite a 2020 conviction that led to a 23-year sentence for Weinstein, the charges were dismissed due to testimony from individuals not directly involved in the alleged crimes. As Weinstein's retrial unfolds, questions about his health and the broader implications for sexual misconduct cases linger in the public spotlight.

