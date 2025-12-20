India Post 2025: From Mail Carrier to Digital Pioneer

In a landmark shift during 2025, the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications showcased significant expansion from its traditional mail services into pivotal roles in digital, financial, and governance initiatives. The Ministry's Year-End Review highlights how India Post utilized its extensive nationwide network to bridge service disparities, with particular focus on rural and remote locales.

A key achievement was the growth of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). By collaborating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the number of operational POPSKs reached 452 by November 30, 2025, making passport services accessible across all Lok Sabha constituencies. Throughout the year, more than 29 lakh passport-related applications were processed, generating revenue of ₹114.88 crore and minimizing applicants' need for long-distance travel. Additionally, India Post played a crucial role in advancing Aadhaar services with over 13,000 centres situated in post offices and mobile kits facilitating enrolment in isolated regions.

During National Postal Week alone, more than 1,500 Aadhaar camps were organized in educational institutions, contributing to a remarkable total of over 2.35 crore Aadhaar enrolments and updates in 2025, raising ₹129.13 crore in revenue. As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign 4.0, the Department distributed more than 28 lakh national flags, engaging postal workers in activities that included door-to-door outreach, rallies, and school programs to enhance public engagement. Furthermore, India Post substantially contributed to economic development by verifying over 1.69 lakh PMEGP units.

Financial inclusion took a central role with nearly five lakh door-to-door KYC verifications completed for mutual fund investors. India Post signed pivotal MoUs with AMFI, UTI, and SBI Mutual Fund, among others, enabling post offices to become trusted points for KYC verification and mutual fund distribution, positively impacting rural and semi-urban communities. In telecommunications, a partnership with BSNL was forged to offer SIM card sales and recharges across over 1.64 lakh post offices, ameliorating digital connectivity in underserved areas with success in early pilot regions. Technologically, India Post introduced DIGIPIN, a 10-character geocoded address system in collaboration with ISRO and IIT Hyderabad, receiving accolades at the Asian-Pacific Postal Union Business Forum.

On the international front, India Post broadened its postal diplomacy, facilitating the UPI-UPU interlinkage and hosting the Asia-Pacific Postal Leaders Forum in Jaipur. A notable agreement was also signed with Russia for an International Tracked Packet Service. Under the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra initiative, India Post expanded export facilitation centers to over 1,000 nationwide, supporting exports worth approximately ₹287 crore, thereby empowering artisans, MSMEs, and women entrepreneurs.