Modi's West Bengal Visit: Unveiling Highway Projects Amid Political Turbulence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Bengal’s Nadia district to inaugurate highway projects and address a rally amid political tensions over the SIR exercise. His visit aims to mobilize support for upcoming elections, addressing concerns among the Matua community regarding exclusion from electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, marking his first visit to the state since the contentious draft SIR rolls were published. His visit, which includes inaugurating pivotal highway projects, is seen as a strategic move amid rising political tensions.

Modi's agenda includes addressing a rally in Taherpur, focusing on the apprehensions of the Matua community over their omission from draft electoral rolls. The rally, strategically located near Bongaon, a heartland for the Namasudra Hindu community, signals the BJP's preparation for upcoming assembly elections.

The Prime Minister's visit emerges against a backdrop of opposition led by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress to the SIR exercise, accused of disenfranchising genuine voters, including refugee Hindus. As Modi promises to dispel growing fears, his announcements include major highway projects expected to enhance connectivity and economic prospects in the region.

