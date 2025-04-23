Chitraveena Maestro N Ravikiran to Receive Prestigious SVN Award

N Ravikiran, a celebrated Chitraveena artist, will be conferred with the 25th SVN Memorial National Award on April 26 at the prominent 87th Ramanavami Global Music Festival. This prestigious event will be held from April 6 to May 2 at SVN Memorial Hall, Nettigere village, Bengaluru South.

The award, honoring the contributions of S V Narayanaswamy Rao, the founder of Sree Ramaseva Mandali, celebrates the man behind the renowned Ramanavami Global Music Festival. This year also marks Rao's birth centenary. First held in 1939, the festival has become a cornerstone of Indian classical music in Bengaluru.

Originally initiated by Rao with Rs 4 saved from Holi celebrations, the festival has evolved into an institution, patronized historically by dignitaries like Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. Notably, this festival was also where legendary M S Subbulakshmi performed most frequently, highlighted by organizer Abhijit Varadaraj.

