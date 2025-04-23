Left Menu

Chitraveena Maestro N Ravikiran to Receive Prestigious SVN Award

The renowned Chitraveena artist N Ravikiran is set to receive the 25th SVN Memorial National Award at the 87th Ramanavami Global Music Festival, an event established in honor of S V Narayanaswamy Rao. The festival, first held in 1939, is a significant platform for Indian classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:47 IST
Chitraveena Maestro N Ravikiran to Receive Prestigious SVN Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

N Ravikiran, a celebrated Chitraveena artist, will be conferred with the 25th SVN Memorial National Award on April 26 at the prominent 87th Ramanavami Global Music Festival. This prestigious event will be held from April 6 to May 2 at SVN Memorial Hall, Nettigere village, Bengaluru South.

The award, honoring the contributions of S V Narayanaswamy Rao, the founder of Sree Ramaseva Mandali, celebrates the man behind the renowned Ramanavami Global Music Festival. This year also marks Rao's birth centenary. First held in 1939, the festival has become a cornerstone of Indian classical music in Bengaluru.

Originally initiated by Rao with Rs 4 saved from Holi celebrations, the festival has evolved into an institution, patronized historically by dignitaries like Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. Notably, this festival was also where legendary M S Subbulakshmi performed most frequently, highlighted by organizer Abhijit Varadaraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025