Left Menu

Reciting Kalma: The Unlikely Lifesaver in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Assam University Professor Debasish Bhattacharya narrowly escaped a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by reciting the Islamic 'Kalma'. While on holiday with his family, he followed the locals’ chants, confusing a gunman who spared his life. The Assam government is arranging his prompt return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:31 IST
Reciting Kalma: The Unlikely Lifesaver in Pahalgam Terror Attack
  • Country:
  • India

An Assam University professor credited reciting the Islamic 'Kalma' with saving his life during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Debasish Bhattacharya was on holiday with family when gunmen began targeting tourists.

A Bengali teacher from Silchar, Bhattacharya joined locals in chanting the 'Kalma', which seemed to confuse one gunman who then walked away, sparing his life. The incident occurred at Baisaran meadows where the terrorists specifically aimed at men.

Assam's government is making immediate arrangements to facilitate Bhattacharya's safe return, as stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office. The attack claimed at least 26 lives, most of whom were tourists from other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025