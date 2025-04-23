Reciting Kalma: The Unlikely Lifesaver in Pahalgam Terror Attack
Assam University Professor Debasish Bhattacharya narrowly escaped a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by reciting the Islamic 'Kalma'. While on holiday with his family, he followed the locals’ chants, confusing a gunman who spared his life. The Assam government is arranging his prompt return.
An Assam University professor credited reciting the Islamic 'Kalma' with saving his life during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Debasish Bhattacharya was on holiday with family when gunmen began targeting tourists.
A Bengali teacher from Silchar, Bhattacharya joined locals in chanting the 'Kalma', which seemed to confuse one gunman who then walked away, sparing his life. The incident occurred at Baisaran meadows where the terrorists specifically aimed at men.
Assam's government is making immediate arrangements to facilitate Bhattacharya's safe return, as stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office. The attack claimed at least 26 lives, most of whom were tourists from other states.
