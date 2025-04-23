Silent Reverence: A Heartfelt Tribute at the Ganga Aarti

A solemn two-minute silence and the ritual of 'Deepdan' were poignantly woven into the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat to pay respect to the victims of the terror attack at Pahalgam.

This heartfelt tribute was marked by the participation of seven priests who offered earthen lamps for the peace of the souls departed.

Sushant Mishra, President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, emphasized the ceremony's importance in unifying the community and expressing solidarity with the victims, as thousands looked on from near and far.

(With inputs from agencies.)