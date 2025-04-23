Left Menu

Silent Reverence: A Heartfelt Tribute at the Ganga Aarti

A two-minute silence and 'Deepdan' were observed during Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat to honor victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The ceremony included offerings by seven priests. Sushant Mishra highlighted the event's significance in showing solidarity with the victims, drawing locals and tourists alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A solemn two-minute silence and the ritual of 'Deepdan' were poignantly woven into the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat to pay respect to the victims of the terror attack at Pahalgam.

This heartfelt tribute was marked by the participation of seven priests who offered earthen lamps for the peace of the souls departed.

Sushant Mishra, President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, emphasized the ceremony's importance in unifying the community and expressing solidarity with the victims, as thousands looked on from near and far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

