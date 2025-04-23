Left Menu

New Cast Members Ignite Excitement for House of the Dragon Season 3

The much-anticipated third season of 'House of the Dragon' expands its cast with actors Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane. As the fantasy series, a prequel to 'Game of Thrones,' begins filming, these new roles promise to infuse fresh drama into Westeros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:21 IST
Barry Sloane, Tom Cullen (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Variety reports that 'House of the Dragon' has welcomed three new actors for its third season, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the 'Game of Thrones' prequel. Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane have joined the cast, with filming currently underway.

Cullen is set to portray Ser Luthor Largent, Sibtain will play Ser "Bold" Jon Roxton, and Sloane takes on the role of Ser Adrian Redfort. These characters are poised to inject additional drama and action into the storied land of Westeros, approximately 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood.'

The new actors join a roster of returning talents, including Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Rhys Ifans. Previously announced new additions for season 3 comprise James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, and Dan Fogler. With Ryan Condal reprising his role as showrunner and Martin contributing as co-creator, the eight-episode season promises thrilling developments as filming progresses in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

