India's Cities Make Waves in LGBTQ+ Inclusion
India's urban centres show promising progress in LGBTQ+ inclusion, according to Open for Business City Ratings 2025. While rated 'C', cities like Mumbai and Delhi lead in the Asia-Pacific. State initiatives and corporate leadership drive this change, despite national legal setbacks such as the refusal to legalize same-sex marriage.
- Country:
- India
India's major urban centres have demonstrated encouraging growth in LGBTQ+ inclusion, as highlighted by the Open for Business City Ratings 2025. The report ranks 149 cities globally based on factors including LGBTQ+ inclusion and economic competitiveness.
Among the Indian cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad have each received a 'C' rating, indicating they are 'partially open for business'. They outperformed many other cities in the Asia-Pacific region, despite national policies remaining sluggish in advancing LGBTQ+ rights.
The report credits India's progress to proactive state-level initiatives and leadership in the private sector. Landmark judicial rulings, such as the Supreme Court's mandate for transgender restrooms and the Madras High Court's declaration that 'homosexuality is not a disorder', have set precedents for greater inclusion. Notable advancements also include Tamil Nadu's directive against police harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals and education equality initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)