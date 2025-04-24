India's Cities Make Waves in LGBTQ+ Inclusion

India's major urban centres have demonstrated encouraging growth in LGBTQ+ inclusion, as highlighted by the Open for Business City Ratings 2025. The report ranks 149 cities globally based on factors including LGBTQ+ inclusion and economic competitiveness.

Among the Indian cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad have each received a 'C' rating, indicating they are 'partially open for business'. They outperformed many other cities in the Asia-Pacific region, despite national policies remaining sluggish in advancing LGBTQ+ rights.

The report credits India's progress to proactive state-level initiatives and leadership in the private sector. Landmark judicial rulings, such as the Supreme Court's mandate for transgender restrooms and the Madras High Court's declaration that 'homosexuality is not a disorder', have set precedents for greater inclusion. Notable advancements also include Tamil Nadu's directive against police harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals and education equality initiatives.

