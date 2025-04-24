Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bollywood After Pahalgam Attack

Fawad Khan and fellow actors expressed sorrow over the Pahalgam terror attack amid controversy on cross-border collaborations in Bollywood. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees reiterated a ban on Pakistani artists, casting uncertainty over Khan's upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal.' Others, including Mawra Hocane, shared similar sentiments against terrorism.

The Bollywood industry is once again in turmoil following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Fawad Khan, a renowned Pakistani actor, expressed his profound sorrow over the incident while his Bollywood comeback 'Abir Gulaal' hangs in balance, facing boycott calls.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reignited its call for a ban on Pakistani artists, echoing sentiments from the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack. Their latest statement challenges ongoing collaborations with Khan, urging complete non-cooperation with Pakistani talents in response to the Pahalgam tragedy.

Fawad Khan, along with other Pakistani actors like Mawra Hocane and Hania Aamir, condemned the attack, illustrating a shared grief that transcends borders. This issue continues to spotlight the delicate nature of Indo-Pak relations in the entertainment sector, especially as Khan's film 'Abir Gulaal' approaches its release date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

