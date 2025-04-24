Tensions Rise in Bollywood After Pahalgam Attack

The Bollywood industry is once again in turmoil following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Fawad Khan, a renowned Pakistani actor, expressed his profound sorrow over the incident while his Bollywood comeback 'Abir Gulaal' hangs in balance, facing boycott calls.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reignited its call for a ban on Pakistani artists, echoing sentiments from the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack. Their latest statement challenges ongoing collaborations with Khan, urging complete non-cooperation with Pakistani talents in response to the Pahalgam tragedy.

Fawad Khan, along with other Pakistani actors like Mawra Hocane and Hania Aamir, condemned the attack, illustrating a shared grief that transcends borders. This issue continues to spotlight the delicate nature of Indo-Pak relations in the entertainment sector, especially as Khan's film 'Abir Gulaal' approaches its release date.

(With inputs from agencies.)