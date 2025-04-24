Lucira: Revamping Bridal Luxury with Lab-Grown Diamonds

Candere founder Rupesh Jain has introduced a new player in the luxury jewelry market: Lucira, a contemporary lab-grown diamond brand known for its modern appeal.

Initially available exclusively online, Lucira promises nationwide delivery, with plans to establish flagship stores in key metropolitan areas across India before eyeing global expansion.

Targeting the bridal segment, Lucira offers a range of signature cuts, including solitaires and bespoke engagement rings, all created to maximize light brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)