Lucira: Revamping Bridal Luxury with Lab-Grown Diamonds
Lucira, a modern lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, has been launched by Candere founder Rupesh Jain. Available online with plans for flagship stores, Lucira aims to be a leading name in luxury. The brand targets bridal jewelry and features unique cuts, aiming for both Indian and global market expansion.
Candere founder Rupesh Jain has introduced a new player in the luxury jewelry market: Lucira, a contemporary lab-grown diamond brand known for its modern appeal.
Initially available exclusively online, Lucira promises nationwide delivery, with plans to establish flagship stores in key metropolitan areas across India before eyeing global expansion.
Targeting the bridal segment, Lucira offers a range of signature cuts, including solitaires and bespoke engagement rings, all created to maximize light brilliance.
