Cinematic Controversy: 'Abir Gulaal' Faces Ban Amid Political Tensions
The Hindi film 'Abir Gulaal', featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, has been banned from release in India following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Calls for a boycott of Pakistani artists by industry bodies and political parties persist, impacting cross-border collaborations in the Indian film industry.
The Hindi film 'Abir Gulaal', starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, has been barred from release in India in light of a devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The announcement was made by government sources on Thursday.
Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and also featuring Vaani Kapoor, 'Abir Gulaal' was scheduled to premiere in Indian theaters on May 9. However, the recent violence has prompted calls for a boycott of all Pakistani artists by Indian film industry bodies, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
The boycott echoes sentiments expressed in 2019 following the Pulwama attack. FWICE has issued a statement demanding a ban on collaborations with Pakistani performers across entertainment platforms, threatening disciplinary measures against non-compliant industry members.
