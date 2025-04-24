Left Menu

Cardinal Zen's Rome Journey: A Standoff with State and Faith

Cardinal Joseph Zen, a 93-year-old retired bishop, has left Hong Kong to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City. Zen's passport was previously confiscated following his controversial arrest under China's national security law. The Vatican's dealings with China have been met with criticism from Zen and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:51 IST
Joseph Zen

Hong Kong's defiant Roman Catholic figure, Cardinal Joseph Zen, has embarked on a significant journey to Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral. The 93-year-old cardinal, known for his vocal criticism of China's influence on the Catholic Church, was granted his passport back by a Hong Kong court, allowing him this crucial departure.

Zen's departure comes after authorities had seized his travel documents following his controversial arrest under China's national security law in 2022. Despite the challenges, Zen remains a prominent critic of the Vatican's agreement with Chinese officials on bishop appointments, fearing it undermines loyal Chinese Catholics.

With age barring his participation in the papal conclave, Zen's presence in Rome underscores his enduring commitment to the Church's independence and the ongoing tensions between the Vatican and China. His past efforts, including a similar legal battle in 2023 to pay respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, highlight the ongoing struggle between faith and state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

