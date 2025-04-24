Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Last Moments

Pope Francis' doctor found him unresponsive but breathing normally when called to the Vatican early Monday morning, according to Corriere della Sera. He was diagnosed by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who coordinated his five-week hospital treatment for double pneumonia and continued overseeing his care afterward.

Alfieri was alerted at 5:30 am by Francis' health care assistant, Massimiliano Strappetti, about the pontiff's condition. Arriving 20 minutes later, Alfieri observed that Francis did not respond even to painful stimuli, indicating a coma. Moving him to the Gemelli hospital was deemed too risky, and the pope wished to die at home.

The Pope died two hours later, with Cardinal Pietro Parolin saying the rosary over the body. Vatican News reported that Francis managed a gesture of farewell to Strappetti, appearing not to suffer. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, expecting attendance from leaders including President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

