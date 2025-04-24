Traffic Advisory in Wake of Shree Hanumant Katha in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Thursday announcing traffic diversions in Paschim Vihar due to the Shree Hanumant Katha event from April 26 to April 30 at the DDA Ground.

Dhirender Shastri from Bageshwar Dham, known as Baba Bageshwar, will conduct the event. High attendance is expected, leading authorities to establish specific route diversions and parking plans to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Traffic congestion is anticipated, and motorists are advised to avoid restricted routes, particularly when traveling to hospitals, railway stations, or ISBTs, according to a Delhi Traffic Police statement.

Traffic will be regulated for those traveling from locations such as Jwala Heri Market, Janakpuri District Centre, Tikri Border, and Madhuban Chowk toward Nangloi and adjacent areas.

Diversion applies to roads from Dr Major Ashwini Marg and Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg heading to Rohtak Road and Peeragarhi Chowk for commuters from Jwala Heri Market. Similar restrictions affect routes from Janakpuri District Centre via Nilothi Road, Outer Ring Road, and Bhaira Enclave underpass.

During the event, certain roads near the DDA Ground will close to vehicular traffic, including Sai Baba Mandir Road, P.S. Paschim Vihar West Road, and roads near the petrol pump to Radisson Blu.

Designated parking areas marked as P-1, P-2, and P-3 have been planned, with routes mapped from various points, such as Jwala Heri Market, to reduce traffic on major roads.

