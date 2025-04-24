Left Menu

India 2047: A Vision for Innovation and Inclusivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a vision for India by 2047 focusing on innovation, sustainable growth, and inclusivity. This vision aims to build a strong, developed, and inclusive Bharat while embracing cultural heritage and modernity. Organized by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, the conference outlines India's future development pathways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's ambitious vision for the year 2047, focusing on transforming the nation into a hub of innovation, sustainable growth, and inclusivity, ensuring a higher quality of life for every citizen over the next few decades.

Addressing the inaugural session of an international conference titled 'VISION 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat', organized by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Modi emphasized that the vision transcends mere economic goals. It deeply integrates pride in India's cultural heritage while embracing innovation and modernity, aiming for a centenary of independence marked by prosperity and self-reliance.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the journey towards 2047 is a continuous effort of growth and transformation driven by the synergy between inspired youth and empowered institutions, setting India on a path toward becoming a globally respected nation.

