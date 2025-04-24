China's Starry Triumph: Shenzhou-20 Docks with Tiangong
China's spaceship carrying three astronauts docked with the space station, marking a significant achievement in its manned space program. The mission includes new space experiments and international collaborations. Observers note China's growing prominence in space exploration amidst geopolitical and strategic concerns.
In a significant stride forward for China's space program, a spaceship carrying three astronauts has successfully docked with the Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced late Thursday night.
The mission, involving the Shenzhou-20 crew, launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China and features astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie. The operation marks the country's 35th manned space mission and underscores China's expanding role in space exploration.
The CMSA also revealed ongoing international collaborations, including training Pakistani astronauts for future missions. The program, which began in response to China's exclusion from the International Space Station project, continues to draw global attention and reflect China's commitment to leadership in space exploration.
