China's Starry Triumph: Shenzhou-20 Docks with Tiangong

In a significant stride forward for China's space program, a spaceship carrying three astronauts has successfully docked with the Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced late Thursday night.

The mission, involving the Shenzhou-20 crew, launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China and features astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie. The operation marks the country's 35th manned space mission and underscores China's expanding role in space exploration.

The CMSA also revealed ongoing international collaborations, including training Pakistani astronauts for future missions. The program, which began in response to China's exclusion from the International Space Station project, continues to draw global attention and reflect China's commitment to leadership in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)