Left Menu

China's Starry Triumph: Shenzhou-20 Docks with Tiangong

China's spaceship carrying three astronauts docked with the space station, marking a significant achievement in its manned space program. The mission includes new space experiments and international collaborations. Observers note China's growing prominence in space exploration amidst geopolitical and strategic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:31 IST
China's Starry Triumph: Shenzhou-20 Docks with Tiangong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant stride forward for China's space program, a spaceship carrying three astronauts has successfully docked with the Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced late Thursday night.

The mission, involving the Shenzhou-20 crew, launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China and features astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie. The operation marks the country's 35th manned space mission and underscores China's expanding role in space exploration.

The CMSA also revealed ongoing international collaborations, including training Pakistani astronauts for future missions. The program, which began in response to China's exclusion from the International Space Station project, continues to draw global attention and reflect China's commitment to leadership in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025