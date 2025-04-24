UK Stands United with India after Pahalgam Attack

Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed through Gandhi Hall at the Indian High Commission in the UK as the community gathered to honor the victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Led by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the somber event featured stark visuals of the attack and was attended by British parliamentarians and diaspora organizations. Concerns were raised in the UK Parliament, with Foreign Office minister Catherine West emphasizing unity against terrorism.

Political leaders, including Opposition Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, called for a UK government statement to reassure India of its support. Labour Indians chair Lord Krish Raval and others also expressed solidarity, condemning the heinous act and stressing unity across faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)