'Phule': A Cinematic Tribute to Pioneering Reformers

The biopic 'Phule', spotlighting reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, premiered in Mumbai. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, the event honored Pahalgam attack victims. Attendees included Rajkummar Rao, Javed Akhtar, and others. Producer Suniil Jaiin praised the Phules' legacy of challenging social inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:55 IST
'Phule' screening in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The highly anticipated biopic 'Phule', focusing on legendary social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, premiered in Mumbai on Thursday evening. With Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the lead roles, the film has been the talk of the town for its striking portrayal of the struggles against social injustice. In a poignant tribute, the cast and crew wore black pin badges and held a minute of silence, remembering the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that shook the nation.

The premiere was graced by actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, with Patralekhaa's husband, noted actor Rajkummar Rao, also in attendance. A host of Bollywood celebrities, including director Ananth Mahadevan, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, and producers Suniil Jaiin and Ritesh Kudecha, attended the event. Addressing the gathering, producer Suniil Jaiin stated, "Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule were fearless reformers who tackled deep-seated caste and gender inequalities, advocating for women's education and uplifting the marginalized. This film pays homage to their remarkable legacy."

'Phule' is a collaborative production by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, with Zee Studios managing its theatrical distribution. Helmed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film casts Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, dramatizing their revolutionary fight against caste-based and gender discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

