Pradeep Kurba's 'Elysium' Triumphs at Moscow Film Festival

Pradeep Kurba's film, 'Elysium,' clinched the prestigious Golden St. George award at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival on Thursday night, marking a significant achievement for the filmmaker.

The jury, headed by Spanish producer and director Luis Miñarro, reached a unanimous decision to honor Kurba not only with the top prize but also with the Silver St. George for Best Direction.

Jury member Alexey German Jr. praised 'Elysium' for its audacious departure from trendy narratives, focusing instead on a heartfelt depiction of human emotions, which he remarked as a hallmark of Kurba's love for storytelling and his craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)