Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute at Apostolic Nunciature

In a gesture of respect and solidarity, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi.

Gandhi expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Francis, marking a significant event in the Catholic Church.

During his visit, he also met with Archbishop Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal. The Vatican declared a three-day mourning period for Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope since the 8th century.

