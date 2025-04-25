Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute at Apostolic Nunciature

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi to offer condolences on Pope Francis' passing. Gandhi also met Archbishop Dr. Leopoldo Girelli. The Vatican declared three days of mourning for Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  Country:
  India

In a gesture of respect and solidarity, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi.

Gandhi expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Francis, marking a significant event in the Catholic Church.

During his visit, he also met with Archbishop Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal. The Vatican declared a three-day mourning period for Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope since the 8th century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

