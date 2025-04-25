Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute at Apostolic Nunciature
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi to offer condolences on Pope Francis' passing. Gandhi also met Archbishop Dr. Leopoldo Girelli. The Vatican declared three days of mourning for Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years.
In a gesture of respect and solidarity, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the Apostolic Nunciature in New Delhi.
Gandhi expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Francis, marking a significant event in the Catholic Church.
During his visit, he also met with Archbishop Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal. The Vatican declared a three-day mourning period for Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope since the 8th century.
