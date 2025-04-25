Honoring the Legacy of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former state leader Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary, praising his significant contributions to both the state and nation.

Adityanath, while acknowledging Bahuguna's legacy, noted his pivotal role as a freedom fighter during the Quit India Movement, which subjected him to British atrocities. Bahuguna's career began in 1952 with his election to the UP Legislative Assembly and saw him serve in various key governmental positions.

Born on April 25, 1919, in Pauri Garhwal, now part of Uttarakhand, Bahuguna pursued higher studies in Prayagraj before participating actively in the freedom movement. He passed away on March 17, 1989, in Ohio, USA.

