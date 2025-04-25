Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, commemorated the birth anniversary of the former chief minister, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, acknowledging his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and state development. Bahuguna, born in 1919, contributed significantly in various ministerial roles and as a freedom fighter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former state leader Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary, praising his significant contributions to both the state and nation.

Adityanath, while acknowledging Bahuguna's legacy, noted his pivotal role as a freedom fighter during the Quit India Movement, which subjected him to British atrocities. Bahuguna's career began in 1952 with his election to the UP Legislative Assembly and saw him serve in various key governmental positions.

Born on April 25, 1919, in Pauri Garhwal, now part of Uttarakhand, Bahuguna pursued higher studies in Prayagraj before participating actively in the freedom movement. He passed away on March 17, 1989, in Ohio, USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

