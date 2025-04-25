Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains: Israel and the Vatican at Pope Francis' Passing

Following the death of Pope Francis, tensions between Israel and the Vatican surfaced, highlighting the strained relations due to the Pope's critiques of Israel's actions in Gaza. While the Israeli president offered condolences, other leaders remained silent, reflecting the complex and delicate diplomatic ties between the two states.

Updated: 25-04-2025 12:08 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Israel

In the wake of Pope Francis' death, Israel's Foreign Ministry briefly posted and then deleted a condolence message, underscoring the delicate relations between Israel and the Vatican. This move occurred amidst global mourning for the Pope, whose tenure had seen fluctuating diplomatic ties due to his criticism of Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have remained silent on the Pope's death, departing from their usual protocol of issuing statements on significant international figures. Only President Isaac Herzog has extended official condolences, lauding Pope Francis as a figure of deep faith and compassion.

The underlying tension traces back to the Vatican's perceived inaction during WWII and is now exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Despite Pope Francis' initial warm relations with Israel, his criticism of Israel's Gaza policies, deemed as disproportionate by him, has strained the bilateral ties, reflecting the complex interplay of politics and faith.

