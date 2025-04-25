Left Menu

Nikki Glaser Keeps Comedy Grounded Amid Blue Origin Space Flight Controversy

Comedian Nikki Glaser humorously dismisses any aspirations to join a Blue Origin space flight, citing lack of interest and the backlash it has faced. Despite being on the TIME100 Influential list, she focuses on enjoying her current success and pursuing passions like music and photography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:08 IST
Nikki Glaser Keeps Comedy Grounded Amid Blue Origin Space Flight Controversy
Nikki Glaser (Photo/Instagram/@nikkiglaser). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedian Nikki Glaser has cleverly navigated the sizzle surrounding the Blue Origin space flight by joking about her own lack of interest in joining such galactic escapades. Speaking at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, Glaser, who features on the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2025 list, expressed her amusement over the controversial space mission.

Glaser revealed that while she has big dreams, venturing into space is not part of them. "Just kidding, no, no, I do not want to go to space," she quipped, adding that the potential backlash only reinforces her lack of interest. Instead, she aspires to enjoy her achievements, like her recent stint as the 2025 Golden Globes host, while exploring her love for music and street photography.

The Blue Origin mission, touted as the first all-female space flight, sparked criticism from various quarters, including celebrities like Olivia Munn and Emily Ratajkowski, who deemed the venture excessive. Nevertheless, Nikki Glaser and others such as Amy Schumer have chosen to add a touch of humor to the debate. Katy Perry and Gayle King, who were part of the space journey, have addressed the backlash directly, with King even poking fun at memes of her frightened expression during the flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025