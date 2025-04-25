Nikki Glaser Keeps Comedy Grounded Amid Blue Origin Space Flight Controversy

Comedian Nikki Glaser has cleverly navigated the sizzle surrounding the Blue Origin space flight by joking about her own lack of interest in joining such galactic escapades. Speaking at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, Glaser, who features on the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2025 list, expressed her amusement over the controversial space mission.

Glaser revealed that while she has big dreams, venturing into space is not part of them. "Just kidding, no, no, I do not want to go to space," she quipped, adding that the potential backlash only reinforces her lack of interest. Instead, she aspires to enjoy her achievements, like her recent stint as the 2025 Golden Globes host, while exploring her love for music and street photography.

The Blue Origin mission, touted as the first all-female space flight, sparked criticism from various quarters, including celebrities like Olivia Munn and Emily Ratajkowski, who deemed the venture excessive. Nevertheless, Nikki Glaser and others such as Amy Schumer have chosen to add a touch of humor to the debate. Katy Perry and Gayle King, who were part of the space journey, have addressed the backlash directly, with King even poking fun at memes of her frightened expression during the flight.

