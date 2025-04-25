Remembering a Visionary: K Kasturirangan's Legacy in Space and Education

K Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid tribute to former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan, who passed away at 84, for his significant contributions to space science.

Arlekar, via a Facebook message, highlighted Kasturirangan's role as a key driving force behind India's National Education Policy, which has shaped academic reforms.

Born in Kerala in 1940, Kasturirangan held prominent positions in various sectors, including as a chancellor, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and a Planning Commission member. His legacy is marked by monumental contributions to both space exploration and education.

