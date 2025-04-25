Remembering a Visionary: K Kasturirangan's Legacy in Space and Education
Former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan has passed away at the age of 84. Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, expressed condolences highlighting Kasturirangan's pivotal role in space science and the National Education Policy. His distinguished career also included roles in education and governance, leaving a lasting impact.
K Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid tribute to former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan, who passed away at 84, for his significant contributions to space science.
Arlekar, via a Facebook message, highlighted Kasturirangan's role as a key driving force behind India's National Education Policy, which has shaped academic reforms.
Born in Kerala in 1940, Kasturirangan held prominent positions in various sectors, including as a chancellor, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and a Planning Commission member. His legacy is marked by monumental contributions to both space exploration and education.
