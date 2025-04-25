Left Menu

YouTuber Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Misogynistic Remarks

Santhosh Varkey, a YouTuber known as Arattannan, was arrested for allegedly making obscene comments about women actors online. His arrest followed multiple complaints from actor Usha Haseena and others. Varkey, known for criticizing Malayalam film industry professionals, faces non-bailable charges for his derogatory remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:43 IST
YouTuber Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Misogynistic Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent YouTuber Santhosh Varkey, widely recognized as Arattannan on social media, was apprehended on Friday over allegations of making misogynistic remarks about women actors. Ernakulam North police confirmed his arrest after several complaints highlighted his harmful online behavior.

The complaints, filed by actor Usha Haseena and other film figures such as Bhagyalakshmi and Kukku Parameswaran, cited Varkey's comments as degrading to women, further demanding stringent action against him. Authorities have booked Varkey with non-bailable charges.

Notably, Varkey, known for his bold criticisms of Malayalam cinema, had previously faced legal trouble for different allegations. In a past incident, he was arrested following sexual assault claims by a transgender makeup artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025