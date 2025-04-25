YouTuber Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Misogynistic Remarks

Prominent YouTuber Santhosh Varkey, widely recognized as Arattannan on social media, was apprehended on Friday over allegations of making misogynistic remarks about women actors. Ernakulam North police confirmed his arrest after several complaints highlighted his harmful online behavior.

The complaints, filed by actor Usha Haseena and other film figures such as Bhagyalakshmi and Kukku Parameswaran, cited Varkey's comments as degrading to women, further demanding stringent action against him. Authorities have booked Varkey with non-bailable charges.

Notably, Varkey, known for his bold criticisms of Malayalam cinema, had previously faced legal trouble for different allegations. In a past incident, he was arrested following sexual assault claims by a transgender makeup artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)