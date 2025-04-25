Left Menu

ICAR-CIFT Celebrates Milestone with Open House and Student Competitions

ICAR-CIFT will host an Open House and student competitions as part of its 68th Foundation Day on April 29. The event will showcase innovative research and technology in fisheries, offering free admission to stakeholders including fishers, students, and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:47 IST
ICAR-CIFT Celebrates Milestone with Open House and Student Competitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) is set to host an Open House event marking its 68th Foundation Day on April 29. The event aims to attract stakeholders like fishers, students, and industry experts.

Scheduled from 9:30 am to 1 pm, attendees will have a chance to tour the Institute's facilities, interact with leading scientists, and learn about groundbreaking research in fishery technology. According to an official statement, admission is free for all visitors.

Ahead of the Open House, ICAR-CIFT will also conduct a drawing and essay competition for students, with registration closing on April 27. The Institute remains a leader in scientific contributions to fish harvesting and processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025