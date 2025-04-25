ICAR-CIFT Celebrates Milestone with Open House and Student Competitions

The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) is set to host an Open House event marking its 68th Foundation Day on April 29. The event aims to attract stakeholders like fishers, students, and industry experts.

Scheduled from 9:30 am to 1 pm, attendees will have a chance to tour the Institute's facilities, interact with leading scientists, and learn about groundbreaking research in fishery technology. According to an official statement, admission is free for all visitors.

Ahead of the Open House, ICAR-CIFT will also conduct a drawing and essay competition for students, with registration closing on April 27. The Institute remains a leader in scientific contributions to fish harvesting and processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)