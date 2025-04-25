Unity in Grief: Jama Masjid's Call for Harmony Amidst Tragedy

On Friday, the streets near Delhi's Jama Masjid reverberated with calls for Hindu-Muslim unity as citizens gathered to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam attacks. The scene was marked by a sea of the national flag, symbolizing a united front against terrorism.

In mosques across Delhi, imams led prayers for the victims, with the Imam of Parliament Street Mosque, Mohibbullah Nadvi, emphasizing that harming innocents violates the tenets of humanity. He declared that those who harm innocents forfeit their right to religious identity.

In a potent display of solidarity, protesters wielded placards like 'Aatankwad Murdabad, Insaniyat Zindabad' and underscored the message that terrorism knows no religion. The gathering echoed the sentiments of community leaders who called for stringent punishments for the perpetrators, urging governmental action to ensure safety for all Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)