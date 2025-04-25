Left Menu

ISRO Icon K Kasturirangan: A Luminary Remembered

Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, a distinguished space scientist, passed away in Bengaluru at 84. Renowned for leading India's space program and drafting the National Education Policy, his contributions to science and education are widely celebrated. Condolences poured in from national leaders honoring his enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:30 IST
Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India's space and educational sectors, passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 84. He had been battling age-related ailments in recent months, officials reported.

The scientific community, alongside national leaders, mourned the loss of this visionary leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a 'towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey,' acknowledging Kasturirangan's pivotal role in ISRO's achievements and his significant contributions to the National Education Policy.

Recognized for his leadership in launching ambitious satellite initiatives and his input in crafting a forward-looking education framework, Kasturirangan's legacy continues to impact India's scientific community and educational reforms profoundly. His service as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and as a member of the Rajya Sabha further amplifies his enduring impact on national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

