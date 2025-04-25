Pushing Yoga to New Heights: From Cruelty to Competitive Spirit
The second Asian Yogasana Championship, inaugurated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, faced chaos amid enthusiastic participants. Baba Ramdev condemned a recent terror attack while promoting yoga's peace-promoting benefits. The event underlined ambitions to include yoga in the Olympics, stressing it as a gift for humanity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Asian Yogasana Championship kicked off, with sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials in attendance, emphasizing yoga's global cultural significance and potential as an Olympic sport.
Baba Ramdev, addressing the recent Pahalgam terror strike, advocated for yoga's benefits in countering violence and promoting peace, urging spirituality.
Inaugurated amid chaos, the event struggled with logistics but maintained focus on yoga's cultural heritage, as vibrant performances contrasted with the venue's dilapidated state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sheikh Hasina Calls to Preserve Bangladesh's Cultural Heritage
Unity in Tradition: Mass Wedding Ceremony Celebrates Cultural Heritage and Progress
Preserving Sikkim's Cultural Heritage: The Lepcha Cane Bridge
Supreme Court Celebrates Urdu's Cultural Heritage
Telangana Unites in Crisis: Support Helpline and Swift Action Amid Pahalgam Attack