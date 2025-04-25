Pushing Yoga to New Heights: From Cruelty to Competitive Spirit

The Asian Yogasana Championship kicked off, with sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials in attendance, emphasizing yoga's global cultural significance and potential as an Olympic sport.

Baba Ramdev, addressing the recent Pahalgam terror strike, advocated for yoga's benefits in countering violence and promoting peace, urging spirituality.

Inaugurated amid chaos, the event struggled with logistics but maintained focus on yoga's cultural heritage, as vibrant performances contrasted with the venue's dilapidated state.

(With inputs from agencies.)