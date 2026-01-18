Eintracht Frankfurt Parts Ways with Coach Dino Toppmoeller After Underwhelming Performance

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the dismissal of their head coach, Dino Toppmoeller, citing a series of lackluster performances and inadequate defense strategies as the primary reasons for the decision.

The termination comes after a comprehensive review of the team's recent form, particularly focusing on the initial games of 2026. Tensions culminated in a crisis meeting following a 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen, a team currently struggling in the league.

Despite being under contract until mid-2028, Toppmoeller expressed acceptance of the club's decision, stating he wished for more stable and successful times ahead for the side, which presently sits seventh in the Bundesliga standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)