Remembering K Kasturirangan: The Visionary Behind India's Space Elevation

Dr. K Kasturirangan, former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. Widely recognized for steering India's space program to new heights, he also played a key role in drafting the National Education Policy.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences, emphasizing his monumental contributions to science and education in India. Under Kasturirangan's leadership, ISRO achieved significant milestones, including ambitious satellite launches, garnering global recognition.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda noted his passing as a great loss to India's scientific community. Dr. Kasturirangan's legacy includes serving as chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

