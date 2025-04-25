Remembering K Kasturirangan: The Visionary Behind India's Space Elevation
Renowned space scientist and former ISRO chief, K Kasturirangan, has passed away at the age of 84. Known for his pivotal role in India's space program and educational policies, he leaves behind a legacy of innovation and leadership. Kasturirangan's contributions extend beyond space technology, impacting India's educational landscape as well.
Dr. K Kasturirangan, former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away at 84 in Bengaluru. Widely recognized for steering India's space program to new heights, he also played a key role in drafting the National Education Policy.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences, emphasizing his monumental contributions to science and education in India. Under Kasturirangan's leadership, ISRO achieved significant milestones, including ambitious satellite launches, garnering global recognition.
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda noted his passing as a great loss to India's scientific community. Dr. Kasturirangan's legacy includes serving as chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, and a member of the Rajya Sabha.
