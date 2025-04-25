Left Menu

IIT Mandi's Stellar Milestone with CFA-2025 Celebration

President Droupadi Murmu will grace IIT Mandi's CFA-2025 event as the chief guest, celebrating 15 years of achievements. This event will feature a multidisciplinary research conclave focusing on cutting-edge technologies like AI and robotics. The activities include plenary sessions, panels, and awards honoring contributions to science and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:36 IST
IIT Mandi's Stellar Milestone with CFA-2025 Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to be the chief guest at the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi's significant event, CFA-2025, marking fifteen years of achievements, on May 7, as per an official statement.

The IIT Mandi will also host a multidisciplinary research conclave focusing on breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, quantum technologies, advanced materials, and entrepreneurship, the statement revealed on Friday.

The event will feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, technology showcases, poster presentations, and award ceremonies to recognize outstanding contributions to science, engineering, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025