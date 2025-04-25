IIT Mandi's Stellar Milestone with CFA-2025 Celebration

President Droupadi Murmu is set to be the chief guest at the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi's significant event, CFA-2025, marking fifteen years of achievements, on May 7, as per an official statement.

The IIT Mandi will also host a multidisciplinary research conclave focusing on breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, quantum technologies, advanced materials, and entrepreneurship, the statement revealed on Friday.

The event will feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, technology showcases, poster presentations, and award ceremonies to recognize outstanding contributions to science, engineering, and innovation.

